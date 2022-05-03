Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Ejected for Scary Flagrant 2 Foul on Gary Payton II

Grizzlies' Brooks ejected for scary Flagrant 2 on GP2 in Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The story of Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies was a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 on Draymond Green, and less than three minutes into Game 2 on Tuesday night, another infraction changed the tenor of the clash.

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2 and ejected from Game 2 at FedExForum for a scary hit on Gary Payton II on a layup attempt with 9:08 remaining in the first quarter.

GP2 takes a hard fall after getting fouled by Dillon Brooks.



Brooks was given a Flagrant 2 foul and has been ejected from Game 2pic.twitter.com/FPLHkcIkx3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Payton fell hard on his left arm and was down for several minutes before making the second of two Flagrant free throws.

The Warriors later announced that Payton would not return to the game after undergoing an X-ray on his left elbow.

Gary Payton II (left elbow) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 4, 2022

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn't happy with Brooks.

A few moments later, Draymond Green took an elbow to the face from Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman. The Warriors' forward was forced to leave the game and went to the locker room for treatment.

Draymond went to the locker room after taking an elbow to the face pic.twitter.com/RI4GQH9vwV — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

Everyone knew this series between the Warriors and Grizzlies would be spicy, but in less than five quarters, there already have been two ejections and a pair of injuries.