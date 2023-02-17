NBA

DK Metcalf Dunks in NBA Celebrity Game After Jumping Video Goes Viral

Hours after a seemingly fake video of DK Metcalf jumping went viral, the Seahawks star threw down some thunderous dunks at NBA All-Star Weekend

Is that real?

That was the question on the mind of many Friday after a video emerged of DK Metcalf jumping to catch a football. But this wasn't just any ordinary leaping grab.

The Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver skied into the air to bring down a one-handed catch.

Metcalf got up so high that he left people on social media questioning whether the video was real or not.

Hours after the video surfaced, Metcalf showed off some hops that are definitely real in the Celebrity Game at NBA All-Star Weekend.

The 25-year-old threw down some thunderous dunks at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus.

He earned Celebrity Game MVP honors after finishing with 20 points on 9-for-16 shooting, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

What was DK Metcalf's vertical at the NFL combine?

So the 6-foot-4 Metcalf can dunk, but how high can he jump?

Well, Metcalf recorded a vertical jump of 40.5 inches at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. That pours some cold water on the viral video in question, as Metcalf appeared to get way more than three feet off the ground.

Even though the video is probably fake, it doesn't take away from the fact that Metcalf is an unreal athlete.

