‘Do Your Job’: The Video Series Behind the Latest Patriots Scandal

The Patriots may be in some hot water with the league once again, this time for what has been described as "Spygate 2.0"

The incident unfolded at a Bengals-Browns game in Cincinnati in Week 14, one week prior to New England's matchup with the Bengals.

A credentialed Patriots videographer — reportedly wearing Boston Bruins apparel in the press box — was spotted by a Bengals staffer filming what appeared to be the Cincinnati sideline for eight minutes during the game, leading to a confrontation in which the videographer offered to delete the footage.

Why exactly did the Patriots have a videographer at Paul Brown Stadium in the first place? Nominally to film their "Do Your Job" web series, which airs on Patriots.com.

The series, which began airing in 2018, offers viewers an inside look at New England's operation beyond the playing field. The title, "Do Your Job," is derived from a Bill Belichick catchphrase that has become a rallying cry for Patriots fans over the last two decades.

In the first episode, the Patriots feature equipment manager Brenden Murphy and what his job entails. The 9-minute-long video is narrated by Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and features interviews with Belichick, Rob Gronkowski and Devin McCourty.

Other "Do Your Job" episodes include looks at Jim Whalen and the team's training staff, team sports dietitian Ted Harper and Nancy Meier, the head of scouting administration.

Belichick has denied any wrongdoing with this latest incident, which some have compared to the team being caught in 2007 filming the sideline of the rival New York Jets.

"I have no involvement in this or knowledge of it," Belichick said in a statement released by the Patriots last week.

The videographer who was caught filming the Cincinnati sideline has been suspended, it was announced on Sunday.

It warrants mentioning that the Bengals, who lost to the Patriots on Sunday, 34-13, are the NFL's worst team at 1-13.