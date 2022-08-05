Los Angeles Dodgers

Dodgers Honor Vin Scully With Heartfelt Ceremony

The Los Angeles Dodgers honored Vin Scully in a ceremony before Friday night’s game against the San Diego Padres. The Hall of Fame broadcaster died this week at age 94. 

By Michael Duarte

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty Images

The ceremony began with a moment of silence in Scully's honor. Scully called games for both the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers in a career that spanned over 67 years. He's in the Guinness World Record books as the longest tenured broadcaster with one team in any professional sport in history.

Following the moment of silence, the Dodgers played a tribute video featuring Scully's most memorable calls and moments.

After the video tribute, all of the Dodgers players, coaches, and team personnel united on the field near the pitcher's mound to watch a slideshow of Vin Scully photographs, finishing with his last visit to Dodger Stadium in June of 2021.

Inside the stadium the slideshow of Vin throughout the years was accompanied by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole's famous song "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

Following the presentation, Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts took the microphone and unveiled a banner underneath Scully's old spot in the broadcast booth behind home plate that read, "Vin - We'll Miss you! --Dodgers fans"

After the unveiling of the banner, Roberts led the entire sold out crowd of over 50,000 + fans in attendance in Vin's famous five-word catch-phrase said before each and every Dodgers' game: "It's tiiiiime for Dodger Baseball!"

Scully's presence was felt not just on the field, or during the pregame ceremony, but throughout the stadium as well.

The Dodgers specifically commemorated Scully at various places throughout the stadium.

A Vin Scully tribute at Dodger Stadium located in the Centerfield Plaza. Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA
Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA
A tribute to Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully located in the centerfield plaza at Dodger Stadium. This particular commemoration is of Scully's call of Hank Aaaron's infamous home run that broke the record set by Babe Ruth. Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA
A bouquet of flowers stands alongside the plague in honor of Dodgers' Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully that is located in the team's "Ring of Honor" in left field. (Photo courtesy of the Dodgers)
Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA
A flower arrangement is placed in front of the photo of Dodgers' Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully outside the team's clubhouse at Dodger Stadium.
Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA
A flower arrangement and display case in honor of Dodgers' Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully outside the Press Box that bears his name at Dodger Stadium.
Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA
A display in honor of Dodgers Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully outside of the press box that bears his name at Dodger Stadium.
Michael J. Duarte/NBC LA
A display in honor of Dodgers' Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully located behind the press box named for him, the “I'll Miss You” banner from his last game at the stadium in 2016.
A flower arrangement in honor of Dodgers' Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully inside the booth where he broadcasted for most of his 67-year career. (Photo by Orel Hershiser).

In addition to the tributes for Scully seen throughout the stadium, the Dodgers are wearing a black patch on their uniforms for the remainder of the 2022 season that features a microphone and the name "VIN."

Across the city of Los Angeles, there are other tributes taking place, including outside the stadium at 1000 Vin Scully Ave., the street entering the stadium that was named after him.

Tributes poor in from fans outside the "Welcome to Dodger Stadium" sign located at 1000 Vin Scully Avenue. (Photo courtesy of the Dodgers).

Alongside Hollywood Boulevard, a makeshift memorial has popped up at Vin Scully's star located on the Walk of Fame.

Tourists and fans alike place flowers, candles, and tributes to Dodgers' Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully on his star on the Walk of Fame located on Hollywood Blvd. (Photo courtesy of Beth Harris/AP).

Landmark's throughout Los Angeles were lit up in Blue this week, including the Santa Monica Pier, LAX, and City Hall. All in honor of Vin Scully.

The Santa Monica Pier lit up in blue in honor of Dodgers' Hall of Fame Broadcaster Vin Scully.

The Scully family is asking fans who would like to honor Scully with a financial contribution, to please send all donations to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Catholic Athletes for Christ, two charities that Vin Scully supported.

