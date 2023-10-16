Dallas Cowboys

Dolly Parton to perform halftime show at Thanksgiving Day game between Cowboys and Commanders

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform at the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show to help raise donations for the Red Kettle campaign

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Global superstar Dolly Parton will provide the entertainment at this year’s Salvation Army's "Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show" during the Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game.

The Salvation Army announced the singer-songwriter's performance on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday morning.

The singer will perform some of her biggest hits and new music from her "Rockstar" album, which will be released Nov. 17, according to a statement released by The Salvation Army.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game has been a tradition for the last 27 years to help raise donations for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

"Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving," Parton said in the written statement. “My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need.”

The Dallas Cowboys will play the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Sports

News, videos, and rumors on the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Bruins, powered by NBC Sports Boston.

Nick Goss 35 mins ago

James van Riemsdyk giving Bruins exactly what they need at left wing

John Tomase 46 mins ago

Patriots' institutional arrogance could mean a return to dark ages

To give help or get help, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Cowboys
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us