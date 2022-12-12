Frozen Fins: Miami could face Buffalo snow after cold trip to LA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The winter can be tough for people who aren’t used to it.

Count the Miami Dolphins as part of that group.

In their loss on Sunday Night Football to the Los Angeles Chargers, Mike McDaniel’s squad was cold on and off the field. Tua Tagovailoa and Co. totaled just 219 yards of offense, losing 23-17 to fall to 8-5.

On the sidelines at SoFi Stadium, Miami had heaters near their bench… for a game in Southern California… inside a stadium with a roof.

As temperatures cool down heading into the stretch run, the Dolphins are suddenly in a vulnerable position – especially when you look at their next matchup.

Miami will travel north to Buffalo for a divisional date with the Bills in Week 15. Western New York in the winter isn't pleasant – remember the Patriots-Bills game last December? – but things are looking even worse for this weekend.

NBC Boston is currently predicting temperatures below freezing in Orchard Park on Saturday night, with 1 to 3 inches of snow expected by the 8:15 p.m. kickoff. It’s still early, but some outlets are predicting up to 7 inches of snow. Buffalo could also get some snow or freezing rain on Thursday and Friday too, which would give the Dolphins a not-so-warm welcome to town.

Despite the Dolphins’ turnaround this season, making the postseason is far from certain. They currently hold the AFC’s second wild-card, sitting one game ahead of the Chargers and Jets. If the Patriots win on Monday, they’ll be tied with the Chargers and Jets while taking over the AFC’s third wild-card.

After facing the top-seeded Bills in Buffalo, Miami plays the Packers at home in Week 16. The Dolphins’ final two games are in the division, with a trip to Foxboro against the Patriots and the regular-season finale at home against the Jets.

With any luck, some snow will hit New England when Miami visits on New Year’s Day.