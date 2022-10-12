Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Return to Practice Wednesday; Thompson Plans to Start Sunday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to the practice field Wednesday as part of his progression through concussion protocol.

NFL.com reports the third-year signal caller’s status for this Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings is still to be determined. Skylar Thompson is planning to start the game, head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

Tagovailova hit his head against the turf during a September 29 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be taken off the field on a stretcher before being taken to a hospital.

Just days before in a game against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa took a hard hit late in the first half and went to the locker room but returned for the start of the third quarter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tagovailoa did not show any signs or symptoms of a concussion during the locker room exam, the rest of the game, or throughout the following week, the league and union said. But immediately after he took the hit from linebacker Matt Milano, gross motor instability was present as Tagovailoa was visibly disoriented.

The NFL revised its concussion protocol in the wake of a controversy surrounding Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Here’s how it works.

After the game, Tagovailoa and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the player had suffered a back injury earlier in the contest on a quarterback sneak.

Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is still showing no concussion symptoms after a hit against the New York Jets on Sunday caused him to leave the game, but he remains in the concussion protocol after the NFL's revised concussion rules.