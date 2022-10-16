Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Skylar Thompson Exits With Thumb Injury, Teddy Bridgewater Takes Over

Bridgewater suffered a concussion last week but was cleared to back up Thompson on Sunday

By Logan Reardon

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Another week, another quarterback injury for the Miami Dolphins.

Third-string rookie Skylar Thompson got his first career start on Sunday after both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater suffered concussions in the last two games.

But the 25-year-old Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, which sent Bridgewater -- who was cleared and given backup duties to Thompson -- back onto the field. Tagovailoa also cleared concussion protocols, but was ruled inactive for Week 6.

Thompson is questionable to return, according to the team.

The injury occurred after Thompson hit his throwing hand on Vikings defensive lineman Patrick Jones’ helmet on a follow through.

Before exiting, Thompson completed 7 of 13 passes for 89 yards. In relief of Bridgewater last week, the rookie went 19 of 33 for 166 yards.

This article tagged under:

Miami DolphinsNFL
