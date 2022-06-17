Draymond Green

Draymond Green's Epic Message to NBA After Warriors' Championship Win

"Welcome back to the Warriors Invitational, baby," he said

By Taylor Wirth

Draymond welcomes NBA to 'Warriors Invitational' after Finals win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Draymond Green put the rest of the NBA on notice. The Warriors are back. 

Following the Warriors' 103-90 NBA Finals-clinching win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night, Green had a message for the rest of the league as Golden State was presented with their fourth Larry O'Brien Trophy in eight seasons. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"It means a lot," Draymond said when asked about winning in front of the Boston Crowd. "This fan base gave me a hard time, a really hard time. And to come here and get a win is awesome, I appreciate this fanbase, they brought incredible energy, gotta give kudos to them. We did what we do, welcome back to the Warriors Invitational, baby! This is what we do."

If there's anybody who is fired up about winning in front of the fans at TD Garden, it's Draymond, who got an earful from Celtics fans upon his arrival and struggled in Games 1, 3 and 4. He was stellar in Game 6, scoring 12 points with 12 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks on 50 percent shooting from the field with a pair of 3-pointers. 

Sports

NBA Finals 1 hour ago

NBA Teams With the Most Championships After Warriors Beat Celtics

Golden State Warriors 1 hour ago

Twitter Erupts After Warriors Beat Celtics, Win 2022 NBA Finals

The Warriors Invitational is back and enrollment begins this summer. 

RELATED: Steph lets emotions out, cries as Warriors win NBA title

But be warned, space is limited. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Draymond GreenNBABoston CelticsGolden State WarriorsNBA Finals
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us