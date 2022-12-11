49ers' Dre Greenlaw Asks Tom Brady to Autograph Football He Intercepted

Greenlaw like a 'fangirl' asking Brady to autograph football originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — After the 49ers' 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, Dre Greenlaw let his inner fanboy out when meeting quarterback Tom Brady.

Midway through the third quarter, Greenlaw intercepted a pass that Brady had intended for Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans. The linebacker held onto the ball, and after the game, took it to midfield and asked the future Hall of Fame quarterback to autograph it.

Tom Brady signed the ball Dre Greenlaw picked off 🤝 pic.twitter.com/uEswKnPrKl — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 12, 2022

“Man, the worst thing he could tell me is no,” Greenlaw said. “I was always told, if you don't ask, you’ll never know. He is a good guy to be able to sign that ball after he threw them pick. That’s big time. I appreciate it. He is the greatest. He’s the goat.”

Dre Greenlaw talks about having Tom Brady sign the ball he intercepted 😂 pic.twitter.com/S0PIYfvZ6p — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 12, 2022

But it almost didn’t happen. Greenlaw felt bad for Brady following the 49ers' beatdown that included two interceptions, his own and one to Tashaun Gipson. The linebacker nearly lost his nerve, but he had the support of Fred Warner with him.

“I went like a little fangirl,” Greenlaw said. “I tried to soothe him up and make him feel better, ‘Man, you’re the greatest ever.’ But, he is. He really is. I was like, ‘Man, you don’t even got to sign the balls.’”

Warner, of course, wasn’t going to let his teammate get away with chickening out. The All-Pro admitted he was star-struck by Brady as well.

“Yeah we had out little moment out there,” Warner said. “Me and Dre ran up to him. Dre had his football with him and Gips and asked him to sign the footballs. I had to run up there with him just to make sure Tom was going to sign them.

“It was a cool moment. Tom is a stand-up guy. He told us how much he respected our game too. He’s the goat, seriously.”

Warner was a little disappointed that he did not intercept one of Brady's passes as well, thus not being able to obtain a one-of-a-kind memento from the game. The funniest part about this interaction might be that the linebacking duo had a sharpie with them for the autograph.

"We did," Warner said. "We came prepared. Strolled up to him, 'Hey Tom can you sign the balls for us?' Like some five-year-olds. It was great."