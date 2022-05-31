Dustin Johnson Headlines Field for First LIV Golf Invitational Series Event

Dustin Johnson headlines field for first LIV event in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The field for the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event has been announced, and it includes a bevy of PGA Tour regulars.

Dustin Johnson, Louis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia are among the 42 golfers who were announced as part of the field for the series’ first event.

Phil Mickelson, who has not competed since making inflammatory comments about Saudi Arabians in February, was not in that group. He could still potentially compete since there are still six open slots for the event, set to be announced on June 6.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Here’s a full list of the golfers for the event so far:

LIV Golf announces field for first event in London next week. Among the big names: Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Lee Westwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell, Talor Gooch. Not listed: Phil Mickelson. pic.twitter.com/AUlcFD5oS4 — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) June 1, 2022

The event will take place at the Centurion Club in London from June 9-11.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is a Saudi-funded league with Greg Norman as its commissioner. Earlier this month, the PGA Tour announced that it had denied releases to players seeking to compete in the LIV London event.

“We have notified those who have applied that their request has been declined in accordance with the PGA Tour tournament regulations,” PGA Tour senior vice president Tyler Dennis said in a memo to players. “As such, Tour members are not authorized to participate in the Saudi Golf League’s London event under our regulations. As a membership organization, we believe this decision is in the best interest of the PGA Tour and its players.”

Johnson, who missed the cut at the PGA Championship, released a statement in February expressing his commitment to the PGA Tour.

After the LIV London event, the series’ next event will take place in Portland, Ore., from June 30 to July 2. The series’ other 2022 stops include Bedminster, N.J, Boston, Chicago, Bangkok, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and Miami. The series is offering over a $250 million total prize pool across the eight events.