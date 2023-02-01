Eagles Star Center Jason Kelce Might Have a Super Bowl Baby

We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ.

This year we could maybe, possibly have the same situation at Super Bowl LVII with Eagles center Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie.

Kelce said on his New Heights podcast, which he hosts with brother and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, that his Super Bowl traveling party includes a good number of family members... and a medical professional.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

MORE: The biggest challenge facing Nick Sirianni in Super Bowl week

Here's Kelce talking about the crew, and explaining why he could potentially leave Arizona with one extra family member in tow:

"JASON: I'm bringing Kylie's parents, I'm bringing the girls. Kylie's bringing her [obstetrician] because she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game.

"TRAVIS: Dude.

"JASON: [Knowing look] It could be the Super Kelce Bowl.

"TRAVIS: If she has the baby -

"JASON: If she has the baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted.

"TRAVIS: [Laughing] We're in the Matrix."

First off, what are the odds that this would be a possibility two years in a row? Crazy.

Also, this isn't like we're talking 34 weeks pregnant and you're just being extra cautious. 38 weeks? That's right on the cusp of a full-term, which technically begins at 39 weeks. Jeez!

This isn't a total surprise: Kylie announced the pregnancy (it's a girl!) in mid-September on Instagram and pegged February 2023 as the due date, which we all know is when the Super Bowl takes place. But we've been a little distracted by the Eagles becoming the best football team in the NFL.

And we don't want to get ahead of ourselves because the Chiefs are great and it's going to be a great game, but if the Eagles do manage to win... what about the Super Bowl parade?

No matter what, it's going to be a particularly memorable next few weeks for Kelce and his family. Wow.