The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.

The Niners defeated the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday while the Eagles beat the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday in the divisional round.

The NFC Championship Game begins at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Lincoln Financial Field. The winner will head to the Super Bowl to face either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Cincinnati Bengals who will face off in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the NFC Championship Game go on sale Tuesday, January 24, at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets can only be bought online at Ticketmaster.com and there is a four-ticket limit per household. All tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. Fans are encouraged to log on to Ticketmaster right at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday due to a limited quantity of tickets available.