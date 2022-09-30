English Premier League Matchweek 9 key games, odds, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The English Premier League is back to its regularly scheduled programming.

Matchweek 9 has some colossal games on the schedule, including two of the most notorious derbies in the league’s history.

With the first contest kicking off bright and early Saturday morning, here’s a rundown of everything to know for Matchweek 9:

When is the North London derby?

Arsenal and Tottenham will kick off the week at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday from the Emirates Stadium and what a game it should be. Arsenal is currently atop the EPL table having lost just one of seven games, while the Spurs remain undefeated following five wins and two draws.

When is the Manchester derby?

Then on Sunday, Manchester City will host Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium at 9 a.m. ET. City is the only other team undefeated with five wins and two draws, while United has bounced back after a nightmare start having won four straight (United’s game last week vs. Leeds United was postponed).

What are the key games from Matchweek 9 of the 2022 English Premier League season?

Arsenal-Tottenham and City-United will surely have the football and sports world talking all throughout the weekend, but there are some other notable games to watch for:

Liverpool hosting Brighton: Both teams have had a game postponed, but this should be a riveting affair. The Reds have struggled to play through injuries but are gradually regaining form while Brighton is currently fourth on the table. Let’s see how they’ll perform now that former manager Graham Potter left for Chelsea.

Fulham hosting Newcastle: Two potential challengers for a top-10 spot on the table will be going at it. The Cottagers are currently sixth after a strong start to life after being promoted, while the Magpies have drawn five out of seven games and are 10th.

Leicester City hosting Nottingham Forest: OK, these are the two lowest teams on the table, but sometimes that can make for a good contest. A loss for the Foxes could end Brendan Rodgers’ tenure as manager. The Tricky Trees are playing well but are still acclimating after signing 22 players this past summer.

English Premier League Matchweek 9 odds

Here’s how the odds pan out for all 10 games, courtesy of our betting partner PointsBet, with the home team being listed first:

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

Arsenal: +105

Tottenham: +240

Draw: +260

Fulham vs. Newcastle United

Fulham: +200

Newcastle: +130

Draw: +240

Bournemouth vs. Brentford

Bournemouth: +230

Brentford: +115

Draw: +240

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea

Crystal Palace: +325

Chelsea: -115

Draw: +250

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Liverpool: -281

Brighton: +700

Draw: +400

Southampton vs. Everton

Southampton: +115

Everton: +240

Draw: +230

West Ham vs. Wolves

West Ham: -105

Wolves: +300

Draw: +240

Manchester City vs. Manchester United

City: -291

United: +650

Draw: +450

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa

Leeds: +130

Villa: +200

Draw: +240

Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest

Leicester: -136

Forest: +325

Draw: +290

