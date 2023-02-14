Every NBA All-Star Game winner, result, score originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The stars are about to shine in Salt Lake City.
The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will take place at the home of the Utah Jazz, and this year’s contest features a new twist. Captains were first appointed to draft teams back in 2018, and for the first time, they will make those selections in the arena right before tipoff.
Before the NBA’s top talents take the court Sunday night, here’s a look at past winners in All-Star Game history.
When was the first NBA All-Star Game?
The NBA All-Star Game first started in 1951 with the East beating the West 111-94 at the Boston Garden. The event has been held every year since with the exception of 1999, where the NBA lockout forced the cancellation of the All-Star Game.
On top of the 71 prior NBA All-Star Games, there were also nine ABA All-Star Games from 1968 to 1976.
Which conference has won more NBA All-Star Games?
The Eastern Conference has 37 NBA All-Star Game victories, while the West has 29.
The East dominated the first five decades of All-Star history, but the West came on strong before the format switched from conferences to captains, winning six of seven from 2011 to 2017.
Which player has been captain in the most NBA All-Star Games?
Not only is LeBron James the NBA’s all-time leading scorer – he’s also the only captain to win an NBA All-Star Game.
The league overhauled its All-Star format by introducing a captain from each conference in 2018. Those two players would then draft from the remaining player pool, beginning with the voted-in starters before moving to reserves.
James was named an All-Star captain for the sixth straight year, and he will put his perfect record on the line in Salt Lake City. Team LeBron is 5-0 with wins over Team Stephen (2018), Team Giannis (2019, 2020) and Team Durant (2021, 2022).
Giannis Antetokounmpo was named a captain for the third time in his career this season and will look to hand James his first All-Star loss since conference affiliation went out the window.
Which player has played in the most NBA All-Star Games?
For the second time this month, James will pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the NBA record books.
James will make his 19th career NBA All-Star appearance on Sunday, breaking a tie with Abdul-Jabbar for the most in history.
After Abdul-Jabbar’s 18 appearances, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan are next on the list with 15 apiece. The NBA named the All-Star Game MVP Award after Bryant in 2020.
Has the NBA All-Star Game ever gone to overtime?
Six NBA All-Star Games went into overtime. The most recent occasion came in 2003, when the West actually needed two overtimes to get past the East in Atlanta.
All-Star overtimes are a thing of the past with the installation of the Elam Ending in 2020.
Full NBA All-Star Game results
Here are the scores from the first 71 NBA All-Star Games:
- 1951: East 111, West 94
- 1952: East 108, West 91
- 1953: West 79, East 75
- 1954: East 98, West 93 (OT)
- 1955: East 100, West 91
- 1956: West 108, East 94
- 1957: East 109, West 97
- 1958: East 130, West 118
- 1959: West 124, East 108
- 1960: East 125, West 115
- 1961: West 153, East 131
- 1962: West 150, East 130
- 1963: East 115, West 108
- 1964: East 111, West 107
- 1965: East 124, West 123
- 1966: East 137, West 94
- 1967: West 135, East 120
- 1968: East 144, West 124
- 1969: East 123, West 112
- 1970: East 142, West 135
- 1971: West 108, East 107
- 1972: West 112, East 110
- 1973: East 104, West 84
- 1974: West 134, East 123
- 1975: East 108, West 102
- 1976: East 123, West 109
- 1977: West 125, East 124
- 1978: East 133, West 125
- 1979: West 134, East 129
- 1980: East 144, West 136 (OT)
- 1981: East 123, West 120
- 1982: East 120, West 118
- 1983: East 132, West 123
- 1984: East 154, West 145 (OT)
- 1985: West 140, East 129
- 1986: East 139, West 132
- 1987: West 154, East 149 (OT)
- 1988: East 138, West 133
- 1989: West 143, East 134
- 1990: East 130, West 113
- 1991: East 116, West 114
- 1992: West 153, East 113
- 1993: West 135, East 132 (OT)
- 1994: East 127, West 118
- 1995: West 139, East 112
- 1996: East 129, West 118
- 1997: East 132, West 120
- 1998: East 135, West 114
- 2000: West 137, East 126
- 2001: East 111, West 110
- 2002: West 135, East 120
- 2003: West 155, East 145 (2OT)
- 2004: West 136, East 132
- 2005: East 125, West 115
- 2006: East 122, West 120
- 2007: West 153, East 132
- 2008: East 134, West 128
- 2009: West 146, East 119
- 2010: East 141, West 139
- 2011: West 148, East 143
- 2012: West 152, East 149
- 2013: West 143, East 138
- 2014: East 163, West 155
- 2015: West 163, East 158
- 2016: West 196, East 173
- 2017: West 192, East 182
- 2018: Team LeBron 148, Team Stephen 145
- 2019: Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164
- 2020: Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155
- 2021: Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150
- 2022: Team Lebron 163, Team Durant 160