Everything to Know About MLS SuperDraft 2023: How to Watch, Order, More

St. Louis City SC is on the clock.

The latest expansion franchise in Major League Soccer will have first dibs at landing potentially the next big star in the United States when the 2023 SuperDraft gets underway.

Last year, No. 1 overall pick Ben Bender of Charlotte FC and No. 2 overall pick Roman Celentano of FC Cincinnati became important squad players despite being rookies.

The 2023 crop includes over 300 players who will look to make a similar impact. Here’s everything to know ahead of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft:

When is the 2023 MLS SuperDraft?

The 2023 MLS SuperDraft begins on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

What time is the 2023 MLS SuperDraft?

The pre-draft show begins at 4:30 p.m. ET before the draft gets underway at 5 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2023 MLS SuperDraft being held?

The draft will be held via conference call and will be available to stream online.

How to watch the 2023 MLS SuperDraft

Round 1 of the draft can be streamed through various MLS streaming platforms, which can be found here: YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, MLSsoccer.com.

Rounds 2 and 3 will be available to catch via MLS’ draft tracker.

How many players are eligible for the 2023 MLS SuperDraft?

There are over 360 players available for selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. The full list of participants can be found here.

What is the 2023 MLS SuperDraft draft order?

There are a total of 88 picks through three rounds, as the 29 teams will be allowed one pick per round (unless it was traded). The only exception is the Portland Timbers have a fourth-round compensatory pick to end the draft.

Here’s what the first round of the draft looks like:

1. St. Louis City SC

2. D.C. United

3. Colorado Rapids (via Toronto FC)

4. San Jose Earthquakes

5. Houston Dynamo

6. Orlando City (via Chicago Fire)

7. Atlanta United

8. Sporting Kansas City

9. Seattle Sounders

10. New England Revolution

11. Nashville SC (via Charlotte)

12. Colorado Rapids

13. Vancouver Whitecaps

14. Columbus Crew

15. Portland Timbers

16. Real Salt Lake

17. Orlando City

18. Inter Miami

19. Minnesota United

20. Charlotte FC (via Nashville)

21. New York Red Bulls

22. FC Cincinnati

23. Los Angeles Galaxy

24. FC Dallas

25. CF Montréal

26. New York City FC

27. Austin FC

28. Philadelphia Union

29. Vancouver Whitecaps (via LAFC)