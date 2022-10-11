Report: Ben Gordon Arrested for Allegedly Hitting 10-Year Old Son

Ben Gordon arrested for allegedly hitting his son originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Chicago Bulls player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son, according to the New York Post.

According to a witness from TMZ, Gordon punched his child in the head with a closed fist. The son had an active restraining order against Gordon during the incident.

Gordon was transported to the Port Authority police station and is currently being processed. The child's aunt took him to a local hospital.

Two officers were injured during the arrest as Gordon fought back against enforcement, TMZ sports learned.

The Bulls selected Gordon with the third overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft. He played five seasons with the Bulls, earning All-Rookie honors and the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 2004-05 season.