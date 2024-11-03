The 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix kept F1 fans on the edge of their seats with a dramatic race.

Max Verstappen crossed the finish line after Gabriel Medina, three-time world champion and Olympic medalist in Surfing, waved the checkered flag, followed by the Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

The Alpine team went from ninth to sixth in the constructor standings with their double podium finish.

Verstappen's win furthered his lead in the drivers’ championship with three races and a sprint remaining in the 2024 season.

It’s the Red Bull driver's first win since the Spanish Grand Prix in June. This could be the race that seals his fourth consecutive world title, as his gap with second-place Lando Norris extended to 62 points.

"My emotions today were a rollercoaster, starting at P17 and finishing first was tough, but we made it," Verstappen said.

The race began chaotically after a delayed start due to Lance Stroll crashing during the formation lap. Teams had to navigate heavy rain, as well as red and yellow flags, while several drivers were penalized throughout the 69-lap race.

It was a brilliant day for Alpine and a disastrous day for McLaren whose lead in the constructors' cup is dwindling after today's results.

"The performance in the rain was incredible. The car was difficult to control, but it was a special race for Alpine for sure," Ocon said.

The starting grid was unusual for the São Paulo Grand Prix with Norris on pole, followed by George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda.

It was a tough day, with visibility and keeping the tire at the right temperature being a great issue for drivers.

Among the teams having car issues, Mercedes had brake issues, with both drivers complaining about how hard it was to control their cars.

"I am struggling to handle the car," Lewis Hamilton radioed his mechanics. "It's tough right now, the car is not driveable."

The safety car was deployed on lap 28 after Hass driver Nico Hulkenberg spun out.

On a brilliant strategic move, Verstappen took second place after Norris and Russell went into the pits, a move that cost McLaren, with Norris finishing in sixth.

After the red flag was lifted, Ocon was in the lead until Versteppan took over and held on.

Tsunoda also made history during the race, being the second-ever Japanese driver to secure a third-place starting spot since Kamui Kobayashi's second place at the 2012 Belgian GP.

Here's the result for the Brazilian GP 2024.

It was a unique race since the qualifying happened right before the official race due to the heavy rain that hit São Paulo on Saturday after the Sprint race. Teams were concerned that they would have to form the grid based on FPI results in case the heavy rain continued.

The next F1 race happens in the Sin City. The city of Las Vegas is one of the most highly anticipated stops of the F1 circuit due to the glamour associated with the night race.

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, takes place on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit in Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 10 p.m. PST.