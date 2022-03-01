Fans, Fenway Area Businesses Wait for News on MLB Labor Deal

We could learn later today if we will have Opening Day here at Fenway Park on March 31.

Negotiations to end Major League Baseball’s lockout have gone into extra innings.

After Monday’s original deadline came and went, following a marathon negotiating session – Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline looms over the League, like Fenway Park’s famed Green Monster – as the Players Association and the MLB meet for one final day of talks to try to come to terms on a new labor deal, and avoid canceling regular-season games.

"It’s money, we have talented people, they want their money, and those people who sit up in those offices, they play them like chess pieces, so I think they should just come out and negotiate, man, they should be at spring training right now, it ain’t fair, I was to see some baseball," Red Sox fan Clayton Childers said.

"I hope they get the full season in, I hope there’s no delay, so I hope they come up with whatever they have to, to get the season going," said Red Sox fan Barry Dean.

MLB analyst and former GM Jim Bowden said in a tweet Tuesday morning that the League and the Players’ Association are "close enough to (a) deal, it will get done with both sides compromising."

"You feel helpless in that situation," Official Red Sox Team Store General Manager Scott Saklad said.

For businesses that live in the shadow of the famed ballpark, and rely on their season to keep their business afloat, it’s been a tense few months watching from the sidelines to see what happens.

The Official Red Sox Team Store has its Opening Day gear ready to go – they just hope it goes on as scheduled March 31– and the League doesn’t start canceling games.

Saklad said, “That would be detrimental to our business because once they’re gone, they’re gone, they’re not making them up, and obviously we would suffer the – what we could have made, and you know it’s been a tough few years.”