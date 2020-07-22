NFL

Fans Will Have to Wear Masks at NFL Games This Season

It is still uncertain, however, if games will be played with fans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 29: Fans look on during a game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

NFL fans attending games — assuming there's a 2020 season and spectators are allowed inside stadiums — will have to wear facial coverings, the league said Wednesday.

Brian McCarthy, the NFL's vice president of communications, tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask and telling fans this would be necessary equipment at any pro football games this fall and early winter.

"For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings," he said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

NFLcoronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us