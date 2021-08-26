Fans Wonder Whether Cam Newton or Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots

The heat was on at Gillette Stadium Thursday as a large number of Patriots fans came out to watch the joint practices with the Giants.

Many were scrutinizing the on-field play, wondering who will be the week one starter at quarterback — a choice between rookie Mac Jones and veteran Cam Newton.

"They both looked sharp. Actually, Cam Newton looked a little bit sharper, he's throwing a nice ball," said Patriots fan Fran Sypek.

"I think he'll choke, Cam, so I'm going with Mac," said Brian Gonzalez.

"I'd like to see Mac step up and replace Brady," said Ryan Gonzalez. "With Cam, he's just got a lot on his plate."

Milhomme Jean-Charles thinks Newton is the clear choice.

"Of course they're always going to have that quarterback controversy, you never know who is going to start, but me personally, I still have faith in Cam," he said.

Fans are also wondering if Jones got a boost for the QB job with Newton having been out of the picture for a few days due to a misunderstanding with pandemic protocols.

Jack Bostrom, who was at Gillette with his grandmother, says he thinks it's a toss-up. He was wearing both Mac Jones' and Cam Newton's jerseys.

The Patriots have a preseason game against the Giants in New York on Sunday.