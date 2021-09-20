New York Yankees

Former Ace Luis Severino Rejoins Yankees After Out Nearly 2 Years

New York adds right-hand phenom after 18-month rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery

Luis Severino
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Pitcher Luis Severino was activated by the New York Yankees before Monday's series opener against the Texas Rangers and is in position to make his first major league appearance in nearly two years.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says he plans to use the two-time All-Star out of the bullpen. New York began the day 1 1/2 games behind Toronto for the second AL wild-card spot.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 27-year-old Severino has completed his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27, 2020. The right-hander made four minor league appearances totaling 10 2/3 innings for Tampa, Hudson Valley and Somerset, allowing four runs, five hits and one home run with three walks and 15 strikeouts.

A 19-game winner in 2018, he was limited by shoulder soreness to three appearances in 2019, the first on Sept. 17 and the last on Sept. 28, plus a pair of postseason starts that Oct. 7 against Minnesota in the AL Division Series and Oct. 15 against Houston in the AL Championship Series.

Sports

World Cup 4 hours ago

FIFA Sets Talks With Soccer Leaders on Biennial World Cup

Georgetown 6 hours ago

Allegations of Racially Charged Language Investigated After Fight at Football Game

Right-hander Sal Romano was released by the Yankees to open a roster spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New York YankeesMLBAmerican League2021 MLB Postseason
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us