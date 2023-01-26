Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25

No details have been released on the cause of Jessie Lemonier's death

By Marsha Green

Jessie Lemonier, a former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 25, the team announced on Thursday.

Lemonier began his NFL career on the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, following his college football career with the Liberty Flames

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He joined the Lions a year later where he appeared in seven games after being promoted from their practice squad. He finished with 15 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Lemonier signed with the Arizona Cardinals last summer and registered a sack in a preseason game but was later released during training camp.

Sports

New York Jets 4 hours ago

Jets Hire Nathaniel Hackett as Offensive Coordinator After Broncos Stint

Bruins 4 hours ago

2023 NHL Trade Deadline: Five Defensemen Bruins Should Target Before Deadline

He was drafted by the XFL's Arlington Renegades in November but instead signed with the USFL's Houston Gamblers for the upcoming season before being traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

Lemonier’s agent, Drew Smith of DEC Management, told ESPN on Thursday that the athlete was expecting a child with his girlfriend.

No details have been released on the cause of Lemonier's death.

This article tagged under:

Detroit LionsLos Angeles Chargers
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us