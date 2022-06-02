Frank Gore Signs One-Day 49ers Contract, Officially Retires From NFL

Gore signs one-day contract with 49ers, officially retires originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Frank Gore is officially calling it a career, and he will do so as a 49er.

On Thursday, Gore signed a one-day contract with San Francisco and announced his retirement from the NFL.

The 49ers also announced Gore will be inducted into the franchise's Hall of Fame this upcoming season, a celebration that will take place at Levi's Stadium. Gore will become the 31st member of the 49ers Hall of Fame.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"One of the very first things I told the 49ers organization when they drafted me in 2005 was that they got the right guy,” Gore said in a statement. “I knew early on that I wouldn’t let my college career define me in regards to injuries, and that I would have to outwork a lot of people to get to where I wanted to be.

"After 10 years in San Francisco and 16 years in the NFL, I can confidently say that I put all I had into the game of football," he said. "Football was and is everything to me. From meetings and film study to practice and just being in the locker room, all of it meant the world to me. I am happy to officially close this chapter of my life and proud of what I was able to accomplish and the legacy I leave behind. "

Gore finishes as the NFL's all-time third leading rusher with 16,000 yards over 16 seasons, 10 of which he spent with San Francisco. Only Emmitt Smith (18,355 yards) and Walter Payton (16,726) are ahead of him on that list. He also holds the league record for most games played as a running back (241).

Gore, a third-round selection by the 49ers in 2005, is tops in the franchise annals in rushing attempts (2,442) and yards (11,073) and ranks second in rushing touchdowns (64).

"Frank had to overcome many challenges upon entering the NFL and now leaves the game not only as one of the best backs in NFL history, but one of the best football players ever," 49ers CEO Jed York said in a statement. "Frank’s 16-year NFL career is a testament to his durability, having played in more games than any other running back in league history."

The 39-year-old last played in the NFL in 2020, appearing in 15 games for the New York Jets and tallying 653 yards.

Gore's athletic career has turned to boxing, where he fought former NBA player Deron Williams in a celebrity exhibition in December and notched his first knockout in his professional debut in May.

But he'll always have a special place in his heart for the 49ers Faithful.

"This organization will always be a part of me, one that I will forever associate myself with," he said. "I will talk about San Francisco as ‘we’ and ‘us’ for the rest of my life, and will support the 49ers and The Faithful in every way possible."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast