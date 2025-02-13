Frankie Muniz's career has taken quite the turn.

The former child star of "Malcolm in the Middle," now 39 years old, is set to officially become a full-time NASCAR driver in 2025.

While Muniz still acts — a new movie "Renner" and upcoming "Malcolm" reboot are in production, his main focus is on racing. He secured a full-time ride with Reaume Brothers Racing for the NASCAR Truck Series season, which begins Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

"When 'Malcolm' ended (in 2006), that first six months maybe, I definitely left the business," Muniz said in an interview with NBC while promoting "Renner." "I was actively denying doing projects. My managers and agents thought I was lying when I said, 'Don't call me, I'm going race car driving.'

"But really, over the last 20 years, I've been doing things here and there. I haven't necessarily been pursuing being an actor, like I live in Arizona, I've got other businesses, I've been doing the racing, I was in a band. I've done a lot of other things that I've wanted to dive into 100%. Really, to be a good actor or good race car driver or whatever, you really have to give it your all. You can't do it halfway."

Muniz has lived the best of both worlds in recent years, making select NASCAR starts while balancing his acting career and other outside work.

He made four Truck Series starts and two Xfinity Series starts in 2024, which were his first races in NASCAR's national divisions. The Truck Series is considered the third tier, Xfinity Series is the second tier and Cup Series is the top tier.

Muniz's limited track time last year came as he was working on his new film. He appreciated how that worked out, and the "Renner" helped him realize more of what he wants in the future.

"Fortunately they filmed around my racing schedule," Muniz explained. "I was racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and then the next day we started filming. The day we finished the movie, I flew and raced in Berlin, Michigan. It just happened to work out perfect, and I'm thrilled that it did.

"I realized doing this movie, because it was so different, I realized I love (acting). I realized that it is something I want to get back into full-time eventually. That is the plan. Right now, I'm focused on full-time racing because I have the opportunity in front of me and it's not something I can do for a long time. I'm pretty old in the sport, so I'm trying to take advantage of it and do it while I can."

Muniz isn't being unrealistic about the upcoming Truck Series season. He knows the difficulties that will come with racing against some of the world's best talent, a group of drivers that have been racing for their entires lives.

"I do know this year is going to be hard," Muniz said. "The Truck Series is no joke, any of the NASCAR series. ... You get in the Truck Series and everybody is good -- and they're out there for their lives. That's how they make a living, is by being the best drivers in the world. So, you're not going to just show up there and say 'Oh, I can put in half effort and go beat these guys.' So, I know it's going to be difficult. I have a lot to learn, a lot of the track I've never been to.

"The other element is the team I'm with (Reaume Brothers Racing). I signed with them because I saw the passion that the team owner (Josh Reaume) has to become an 'A' level team, become a winning team. A lot of teams, if they're an 'A' level team, they perform at that, same for 'B' or 'C' -- and they kind of get complacent with where they are. He wants to be the best team that they can be. So I saw that passion and I loved that.

"Then, I drive for Ford and they're bringing a lot of support to the team for the first time. So, there will be improvement with the team and I'm excited to build that with them."

Muniz simply hopes to be near the top half in the 36-driver field. That, he says, would be an accomplishment for he and his team.

"Anybody in the top 20 in points in the Truck Series is phenomenal and has a chance to win those races. So, my goal is to be in the top 20. That would be a really good goal for us and for me. Obviously, you show up with the intention to win, but I'm also a realist and I know it's going to be hard. I'm putting in the work as much as I can, and I'm ready for Daytona."

But even as he says top 20 is the goal for 2025, that doesn't mean he isn't aiming for victory lane. Muniz learned that lesson the hard way last year in his NASCAR starts, when he entered the race with a different mindset.

"Last year, I showed up every week just saying 'Oh, I'm here to learn. I'm here to run all the laps.' If you race with that mentality, you're not going to be competitive. I now know that I belong in the series, and I'm going out there to prove it. I'm showing up to Daytona with the intention that we're going to win that race. I'm showing up ready to fight and prove to everyone that I belong in that series."

Muniz races in the No. 33 Ford car at Daytona this Friday. The season-opener starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

His ride will be sponsored by "The Electric State," an upcoming Netflix film by the Russo Brothers starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.