Basketball Hall of Fame: A Look Back at Kobe Bryant's Legendary Career

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant is among the select basketball players who will be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Bryant, a lifelong Los Angeles Laker, had his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys retired on Dec. 18, 2017, becoming the first NBA player to have both his jerseys retired.

He was among five people killed in a helicopter crash in California on Jan. 26, 2020.

Although coronavirus caused the 2020 ceremony to be postponed, the class is now finally being honored. There are nine members of the class that will be enshrined Saturday: Alongside Bryant, Duncan and Garnett are new LSU women’s coach and former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, former Bentley coach Barbara Stevens, four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich, three-time Final Four coach Eddie Sutton and former FIBA secretary general Patrick Baumann. Bryant, Sutton and Baumann will all be enshrined posthumously.

Take a look at his storied career in photos ahead of the 2020 NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony.