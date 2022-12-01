2022 World Cup

Fútbol y Soccer: Japan's Victory Leaves Spain in 2nd Place and Eliminates Germany

Kai Havertz would score a late brace and in the end Germany would go on to win four to two.

By Jesús Quiñonez and Ana Mondello-Mata

Japan ends up being the Group E leader after beating Spain 2-1 in an extraordinary match on Thursday at the Khalifa International Stadium, leaving Spain with the second ticket to advance to the next round.

On the other hand, the U.S. became the only team out of CONCACAF to advance to the round of 16 after Costa Rica was defeated by Germany.

It was a hard fought game where Costa Rica was able to come back from being down 1 to 0, taking a 2-1 lead at the 70th minute, but the German attack was too much in the end.

Kai Havertz would score a late brace and Germany would go on to win 4-2. However, the four goals would not be enough as they would be eliminated.

