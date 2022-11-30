Fútbol y Soccer: USA Defeats Iran to Advance to Knockout Round

The United States became the first team out of Concacaf to advance to the round of 16. They did so after defeating Iran 1-0 in the final group stage match.

Christian Pulisic scored the game winning goal at the 38th minute, but in doing so he suffered and injury that would take him out of the game after the first half. The U.S. National team's Twitter account is calling it a pelvic contusion and says he's day-to-day.

UPDATE: #USMNT forward Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/abZcjU6tco — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 29, 2022

The U.S. team will face Netherlands this Saturday at 2 p.m., and the winner gets a ticket to the quarter finals.

