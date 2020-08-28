Game 1 of Celtics-Raptors Series Rescheduled for Sunday

The Boston Celtics now know when they'll start their Round 2 showdown with the Toronto Raptors, the defending NBA champions, after the initial date was postponed amid league-wide racial justice protests.

Tip-off of Game 1 was moved to Sunday at 1 p.m., the Celtics said.

Game 1 vs @Raptors has been rescheduled to Sunday at 1PM on @ESPN. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 28, 2020

The game had initially been scheduled for Thursday, but it was postponed as players in all major sports decided against playing games in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The schedule for the rest of the games beyond Game 1 hasn't been announced yet.

The Milwaukee Bucks did not walk out to play Game 5 of their series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Friday, the NBA announced that games would begin again Saturday, and that all its team owners who have control of their arenas will work with local elections officials to allow voting in the buildings, fulfilling one of the NBA players' demands. A social justice commission was also set up, made up of players, coaches and owners, and league-created ads promoting civic engagement will be aired ahead of the election.

"The Me Generation has turned into an Us Generation, and I think that's a very good thing," said Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell, reacting to the players' protest.

A few hurdles would need to be cleared for TD Garden in Boston to be named a voting location, including the Boston Elections Commissions designating it an early voting polling place. The commission hasn't yet responded to a request for comment.

The arena is also owned not by the Celtics' owner but by the Bruins'.

In other Boston sports, the Red Sox are set to resume their play Friday and honor Jackie Robinson. And the Bruins will play Saturday at noon on NBC.