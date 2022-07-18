The Countdown Begins: LA Olympic Games Will Start July 14, 2028

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, gathered in Exposition Park on Monday afternoon to officially announce the dates for the 2028 Olympic Games.

LA28, the organization in charge of planning the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic events, hosted the press conference at the John C. Argue Swim Stadium.

The LA 2028 Olympic Games will officially open on July 14, 2028. The Paralympic games will begin August 15, 2028.

The games will bring 15,000 athletes, 3,000 hours of live sports, 800+ events and 40 sports to Los Angeles.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Monday announcement marks the official start of the countdown to the LA games. The 2028 games will mark the third time the city has hosted the Olympics. The city also hosted the games in 1932 and 1984.

NBCLA

"The Olympic torch is already lighting up our city," Garcetti said shortly after the dates were announced.

City officials also announced $160M in funding that would go toward the PlayLA program, which helps provide athletic resources to young people around Los Angeles who might otherwise miss out on the opportunity to play a beloved sport.

"Through the PlayLA program, youth of all abilities will have the opportunity to access to quality sports available from their local neighborhood recreation center and join the olympic movement," the PlayLA website says.

"Youth sports clinics range from Swimming to Baseball to Football, and adaptive youth sports clinics will include swimming, skateboarding, and more! PlayLA welcomes all youth for only $10 per registration to eliminate economic barriers and promote recreation that is inclusive of all communities in Los Angeles."

IOC President Bach also spoke at the event.

"You see that in sports, we are all equal," he said. "Sports must be accessible to all kids, to all generations, regardless of their background, their social background, their cultural background."

"Sport is about fun, first of all," he said, applauding the PlayLA program for keeping the Olympic spirit alive.

He also expressed excitement about the 2028 games.

"This experience of glory and enthusiasm is built on a legacy, and will build a new legacy for future generations."