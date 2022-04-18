Gary Payton Presents Marcus Smart With DPOY Award in Front of Celtics Teammates

WATCH: Gary Payton presents Marcus Smart with DPOY award originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart joined an exclusive club on Monday.

The Boston Celtics guard was named the 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first point guard to win the award since Seattle SuperSonics great Gary Payton in 1995-96. Payton presented Smart with the award in front of his C's teammates.

"You're a guy that I think reminds me of myself," Payton told Smart. "Everybody asks me about it all the time. You play that D the way you're supposed to. You play it with a chip on your shoulder and some heart."

After Payton announced Smart as the DPOY winner, the C's veteran was mobbed by his teammates.

Watch:

After Marcus Smart tweeted only guards with the initials GP could win #KiaDPOY, Gary Payton showed up in person to present him with the award 🙌#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/mafUsQOHNF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 18, 2022

Smart beat out Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert -- the DPOY in three of the last four seasons -- and Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges for the award. He follows Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett as the second Celtics player to be named Defensive Player of the Year.

