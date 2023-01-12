Tennis fans see only what’s presented to them.

The highlights, the glory, the champion on their knees in celebration. The last point of a match. The thrill of winning at the U.S. Open -- in front of a jam-packed Arthur Ashe Stadium -- and grabbing that legendary trophy and the multi-million dollar check that comes with it.

What about the times when players have to deal with death threats after losing, career-threatening injuries, emotional heartbreak or depression from living on the road for the majority of the year without a team by their side?

The human side of the sport.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

That’s what Netflix’s docuseries “Break Point” was created to shed light on, according to Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanović.

“If you’re not winning the event, you’re a loser every week,” the world No. 35 told NBC Sports about the unpredictability of the sport. “That’s when I think tennis is really brutal. It keeps going, with or without you.”

From the team behind “F1: Drive to Survive,” “Break Point” follows a select group of world class tennis players on and off the court as they compete in iconic tournaments all over the world. Through the series, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the most pressure-tested lives in the game.

Tomljanović, 29, is featured in episode two with her then-boyfriend Italian Matteo Berrettini.

“I really had to think about it in the beginning, whether I wanted to do it or not, just because I always think these kinds of things only work well if you really let the cameras in and you're really honest and pretty much you're yourself,” Tomljanović said. “Those moments that we let the cameras in, they’re precious and you're only used to your people being part of it but now you know the world can see it.”

According to Tennis 365, the episode dives into Tomljanović’s and Berrettini’s relationship and each of their 2022 Australian Open journeys – Tomljanović was eliminated in the first round, while Berrettini falling in the semifinals to Rafael Nadal.

Berrettini does his best to comfort a disappointed Tomljanović who suggests she wants to retire from tennis after the loss to current world No. 11 Paula Badosa.

“I just wonder how people will react to that [the show] because sometimes there’s this idea that I am stone cold or maybe, not the happiest, but hopefully, they see me a little bit more through,” Tomljanović said.

Tomljanović redeemed herself with an impressive win over Serena Williams at the U.S. Open a few months later in the tennis legend’s last career match.

What are some things “Break Point” viewers may not know about tennis?

A few of the points the Australian wants viewers to learn about is how pros like herself are traveling nearly ten months of the year -- giving players limited time with family and friends at home.

While the four Grand Slams and big tournaments like Indian Wells are televised, most of the other tournaments throughout the year get very little exposure.

“No matter your ranking, you start from zero and have to prove yourself all over again by earning [ranking] points,” she said. “Every year it’s like a new slate of pressure and expectations because you can’t rely on a contract and stuff like that.”

In tennis, ranking points expire each year. For instance, because Berrettini made it to the semifinals of the 2022 Australian Open, he must make it to the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open just to defend the points he earned, or else his ranking will drop significantly.

Unlike other sports, tennis players are not drafted and do not sign with teams, ensuring a consistent salary and security. Ranking protection and income are all based on the results of each and every tournament.

“I think the series does a really good job of showing a lot of insight into what goes on in your mind and what you are thinking in a moment,” Tomljanović said. “People will say, ‘Oh my gosh, she didn’t even show up today,’ but trust me, the player is the one that is the most upset out of everyone.”

What tennis players are featured in the “Break Point” docuseries?

The first episode of the series highlights Australians Nick Kyrgios and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis while the second episode is all about Tomljanović and Berrettini. The third episode features Greek Maria Sakkari and American Taylor Fritz.

The fourth episode follows Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Spaniard Paula Badosa while the final episode of part one is of Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and Norwegian Casper Ruud.

“At the end of the day, the show is about the human condition, and what this particular sport does to the human condition and how people respond to being in this place and this time. And it’s very relatable,” said executive producer James Gay-Rees, who also is one of the people behind Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

“They’re human beings that potentially we can all relate to," Gay-Rees said in a video interview. "If that is the case, then anybody can watch it and find something.”

After Netflix launched Drive to Survive in 2019, F1 experienced a huge increase in viewership with nearly 53% of the show’s viewers saying they became fans of the sport.

This is the Netflix effect “Break Point” is looking to garner for tennis.

“I think there are so many people that will maybe start watching tennis because of this show, just like it happened with Drive to Survive,” Tomljanović said. “Now you'll see me on Sundays tuning in [to F1] and checking the scores, and that’s awesome because it's an amazing sport that just didn't get the exposure it deserved.

“I think that this is good for people that really didn’t think they’d ever like tennis to just become a fan of a few players and end up liking the sport even just a little bit.”