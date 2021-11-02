Having more timeouts in critical moments against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night could have propelled the New York Giants toward an upset win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Was it head coach Joe Judge's fault for burning through them too quickly?

According to Judge, the NFL has been letting New York down all season by not fixing lingering headset issues the team has suffered through on the sidelines at various times during their 2021 campaign.

"The headsets were going out," Judge said after the Giants' 20-17 loss. "This has been happening in every game so far. We deal with the league and they keep telling us about different software updates or whatever it is."

“Whoever is in charge of it, I don’t know if it’s through the league or us exactly, but they’ve gotta fix it fast," he told reporters later in his post-game press conference.

Judge pointed to two first-half timeouts being used early in the game because the headset on the field weren't "getting reception" as the Giants were trying to make defensive substitutions.

Judge emphasized that he didn't want to blame headset technology for the loss.

"I don’t want to make this about stupid headsets," he told reporters. "That wasn’t the factor in the game. We got to do other things on our own for us to be successful.’’

Judge said that the team's penchant for turnovers is a main reason why they came up short against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

"We have to eliminate the mistakes we make down the stretch," Judge said. "We can't allow a team like this to have extra opportunities."

The Chiefs almost cost themselves a win at home by committing 12 penalties for 103 total yards

"We can't have penalties like that -- we have to do a better job all around."