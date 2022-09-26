Giants' Kenny Golladay goes without a catch amid trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Kenny Golladay, after being on the field for just two snaps in Week 2, said he "should be playing, regardless."

The veteran wide receiver played Monday in the New York Giants' 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But you'd never know it by the box score.

Golladay was on the field for more than 20 snaps but didn't record a catch for the second consecutive game.

He was targeted three times, two of which were dropped. To be fair, Golladay did have a 21-yard reception that was negated on third-and-13 late in the first half due to a pass interference call on fellow wideout Sterling Shepard.

Golladay then dropped a third-down pass with 7:44 remaining, leading to a Giants punt and boos from the MetLife Stadium crowd.

Kenny Golladay tonight:



3 targets

0 catches

2 drops



He’s on the 2nd year of a 4yr/$72M contract. pic.twitter.com/PNZBfLOS6C — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 27, 2022

His catch-less performance comes amid trade rumors, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting earlier Monday that the Giants could look to move Golladay if his production doesn't improve. Complicating that is his contract.

The 28-year-old wideout signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants' previous front office regime in 2021 and has a cap hit of $21,150,000 this season. Rapoport reported that in order to trade Golladay, the Giants would have to pay the majority of his contract in exchange for a late-round pick.

Golladay joined the Giants having produced consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons with the Detroit Lions, including a league-leading 11 touchdown catches in 2019.

In his first season with New York, he had just 37 receptions on 76 targets for 521 yards and no touchdowns.

Golladay, in the 2022 season opener against the Tennessee Titans, played 46 snaps and had two catches for 22 yards. The following week he played just two snaps before being benched in the Giants' win over the Carolina Panthers. Golladay left the stadium without speaking to the media.

"I have a great respect for Kenny," Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters last week. "I'm glad he's [unhappy] that he didn't play -- shows competitiveness. But he's been a pro. And we'll see how it goes this week."

Against the Cowboys, the Giants were without wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson. Daboll started Sterling Shepard, David Sills and Richie James. Golladay entered the game on the Giants' first possession and was targeted once on the drive.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who was sacked five times in the loss, completed 20 of 37 passes for 196 yards. Shepard had a team-high five catches for 49 yards, and Saquon Barkley, Daniel Bellinger and Richie James each had four catches.

On Jones' final throw of the game, an interception with just over one minute remaining, Shepard suffered a non-contact knee injury and had to be carted off the field.

What that means for Golladay's future with the Giants soon will be determined.