Giants-Packers tickets soar ahead of Week 5 NFL game in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sorry, England. It’s going to cost a pretty penny to attend the NFL’s next matchup in London.

As the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers prepare to square off in their Week 5 matchup, which counts as a home game for the latter, ticket prices to watch the game live have soared in recent days.

Whether that’s because fans will finally get to see a matchup of two teams over .500, this pound-for-pound matchup record-wise will cost many pounds.

Here’s a look at the ticket prices for the Giants-Packers game in London:

How much are tickets to the Giants-Packers London game?

As the quantity of seats available decreases, the prices are increasing. Ticketmaster UK has sold out of tickets, while the cheapest on StubHub UK is £327, or $369.23, in Section 256, Row 39 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How much are the cheapest tickets to the Giants-Packers London game?

As aforementioned, the cheapest you’ll likely find is £327 via StubHub. Vivid Seats’ cheapest is currently $486 in Section 525, Row 28.

The most expensive, via Stubhub UK, is £2,390, or $2,698.63, in Section 251, Row 35.

What is the New York Giants’ record in 2022?

The Giants have gotten off to a strong start at 3-1 under new head coach Brian Daboll. New York has beaten the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears, while its only loss came against divisional rival Dallas Cowboys.

However, the Giants’ record is not good enough for first place in the NFC East. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles are the top team in the division – and the entire NFL – with their flawless 4-0 start.

What is the Green Bay Packers’ record in 2022?

The Packers are also 3-1 to start the season. After falling to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, Green Bay has won three straight over the Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots.

Green Bay is second in the NFC North behind the Vikings (3-1) based on a tiebreaker.

What are the odds for the Giants-Packers London game?

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are the early favorites to go 4-1 as the Giants are expected to fall to 3-2. Here are the odds for Sunday’s contest, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:

Spread: Packers -8

Over/under: 41

Moneyline: Packers -375, Giants +300

