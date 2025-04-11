The number of contenders for this year's green jacket is down to 53.

More than 40 players were cut from the 2025 Masters Tournament field following Friday's second round at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Justin Rose maintained his position atop the leaderboard by shooting a 1-under 71 in Round 2. The one-time major champion, who now sits at 8 under overall, is halfway to his first green jacket.

But two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau is right on Rose's heels at 7 under as he vies for his first Masters title. DeChambeau entered the day tied for fifth before shooting a 4-under 68.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Rory McIlroy, who had a rough finish to his even first round, shot up the leaderboard after posting the top second-round score of 6-under 66. McIlroy, looking to complete a career grand slam, is tied for third with Corey Conners at 6 under.

Scottie Scheffler's bid for a historic repeat and third green jacket overall is certainly still alive entering the weekend. The reigning Masters champ shot 1 under in Round 2, putting him in a tie for fifth at 5 under with Matt McCarty, Tyrrell Hatton and one-time major champ Shane Lowry.

So, who else still has a chance to sport this year's green jacket? And who's been cut from the first major tournament of the year? Here's what to know:

What's the 2025 Masters cut line?

This year's cut line is 2 over.

How many golfers made the 2025 Masters cut?

A total of 53 players advanced to the final two rounds of the tournament, while 42 were eliminated.

What's the updated 2025 Masters leaderboard?

Here's a full look at the leaderboard entering Saturday's Round 3 (* = former Masters champion):

1. Justin Rose, -8

2. Bryson DeChambeau, -7

T-3. Corey Conners, -6

T-3. Rory McIlroy, -6

T-5. Matt McCarty, -5

T-5. Tyrrell Hatton, -5

T-5. Shane Lowry, -5

T-5. Scottie Scheffler*, -5

T-9. Jason Day, -4

T-9. Rasmus Hojgaard, -4

T-9. Viktor Hovland, -4

T-12. Ludvig Åberg, -3

T-12. Sungjae Im, -3

T-12. Hideki Matsuyama*, -3

T-12. Collin Morikawa, -3

T-12. Patrick Reed*, -3

T-17. Tommy Fleetwood, -2

T-17. Brian Harman, -2

T-17. Michael Kim, -2

T-17. Davis Riley, -2

T-17. Xander Schauffele, -2

T-22. Sam Burns, -1

T-22. Nico Echavarria, -1

T-22. Harris English, -1

T-22. Bubba Watson*, -1

T-22. Min Woo Lee, -1

T-27. Daniel Berger, E

T-27. Wyndham Clark, E

T-27. Matt Fitzpatrick, E

T-27. Tom Hoge, E

T-27. Max Homa, E

T-27. Aaron Rai, E

T-27. Nick Taylor, E

T-27. Sahith Theegala, E

T-27. Justin Thomas, E

T-27. Davis Thompson, E

T-37. Brian Campbell, +1

T-37. Byeong Hun An, +1

T-37. Maverick McNealy, +1

T-40. Akshay Bhatia, +2

T-40. Patrick Cantlay, +2

T-40. Max Greyserman, +2

T-40. Stephan Jaeger, +2

T-40. Zach Johnson*, +2

T-40. Tom Kim, +2

T-40. Denny McCarthy, +2

T-40. Joaquin Niemann, +2

T-40. J.T. Poston, +2

T-40. Jon Rahm*, +2

T-40. Charl Schwartzel*, +2

T-40. J.J. Spaun, +2

T-40. Jordan Spieth*, +2

T-40. Danny Willett*, +2

Who missed the 2025 Masters cut line?

Dustin Johnson (3 over) and Phil Mickelson (5 over) are among the Masters winners whose 2025 tournament will end after two rounds. Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka (5 over) also finished outside the cut line.

Here's the full list of golfers cut from the field (* = former Masters champion):