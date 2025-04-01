Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters? See his April Fools joke about the tournament

Tiger Woods is invited to play in the Masters for life.

Five lifetimes, actually.

Woods has won golf’s signature major tournament five times in his career, and it takes just one victory to get a lifetime invitation to the Masters.

But the 49-year-old Woods, who has made the cut in a record 24 Masters tournaments he has competed in, has been limited by serious injuries in recent years, raising questions about his availability even for majors.

He is now recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon that he suffered just weeks before the 2025 Masters.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters?

No.

Woods will not continue his quest for his sixth green jacket and 16th major win when the Masters tournament begins on April 10.

Woods had surgery for a ruptured Achilles tendon on March 11, a procedure that will keep him out of the Masters and perhaps this year's other major tournaments. Woods announced his latest injury and surgery on social media, but he did not reveal how long he expects to be out.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” he said in the post, adding that he plans to focus on his recovery and rehab.

As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured.



This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon… pic.twitter.com/KAVZfcRxlE — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 11, 2025

It will be the first Masters tournament Woods has missed since 2021.

When did Tiger Woods last play?

The last time Woods played against top competition was at the British Open in July. He matched his highest 36-hole score as a professional with a 156, missing the cut for the third straight time in a major.

He played with his son Charlie in the 36-hole PNC Championship in December. Woods also has played his TGL indoor circuit, the 18-hole Seminole Pro-Member in early March and a round with President Donald Trump in February.

Woods entered the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines until withdrawing because he was still processing the Feb. 4 death of his mother, Kultida.

How many times has Tiger Woods won the Masters?

Woods owns five green jackets. (Well, he has won five green jackets, but he technically only owns one...and he's not even allowed to take that one home).

With one more victory, he’ll tie Jack Nicklaus for the most Masters wins at six. The only other golfer to win the Masters four times is Arnold Palmer.

When did Tiger Woods win the Masters?

Woods became the youngest Masters winner in 1997 when he captured his first green jacket at the age of 21 years and 104 days old.

He won consecutive Masters in 2001 and 2002, becoming just the third golfer to win the tournament in back-to-back years (Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo). His fourth Masters win came in 2005.

Woods authored one of sport’s greatest comeback stories when he won his fifth Masters in 2019. Following years of turmoil in his personal life and a series of back surgeries, Woods won his first major victory in more than a decade.

Did Tiger Woods play in the 2024 Masters?

Woods played in the 2024 Masters, setting a record by making his 24th consecutive cut in the tournaments he competed in. But he finished 16-over 304, the highest 72-hole score of his career.

Woods, in the 2023 Masters, withdrew before the resumption of the rain-delayed third round after reaggravating his plantar fasciitis. Woods, at the time, was 9-over and in last place among those that made the cut.

Woods competed in the 2022 Masters and finished tied for 47th. It was his first official PGA Tour event since suffering serious leg injuries in the February 2021 car crash. He completed the tournament, but he shot 6-over 78 on both Saturday and Sunday to finish at 13-over.