MLB playoffs

Guardians Vs. Yankees Game 5 Postponed Due to Rain

The series-deciding Game 5 has been rescheduled for Tuesday

By Eric Mullin

Guardians-Yankees Game 5 postponed due to rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Yankees-Guardians series won't be decided for another day.

Game 5 of the American League Division Series set for Monday night at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to rain in the New York area. The postponement came following a delay of two hours and 29 minutes.

The decisive game will now be played Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. ET.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is the second postponement of the series due to inclement weather after Game 2 at Yankee Stadium was also pushed back one day

Jameson Taillon (Yankees) and Aaron Civale (Guardians) were the scheduled starting pitchers for Monday's game. Civale will remain Cleveland's Game 5 starter, but New York will turn to Nestor Cortes. Cortes, who threw five innings of two-run ball in Game 2, will be pitching on three days' rest.

Sports

NFL 7 hours ago

NY Jets' 27-10 Win Over Packers Lands Johnny More Ice Cream

red sox 9 hours ago

Tomase: With Red Sox Desperate to Keep Xander Bogaerts, Scott Boras Smells Blood

The winner of Yankees-Guardians will move on to face the Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series. The ALCS starts Wednesday in Houston.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

MLB playoffsMLBNew York YankeesCleveland Guardians
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us