Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor

Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

The NBA released a statement with the news on Saturday and said Mutombo is in “great spirits.”

“NBA Global Ambassador and Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is currently undergoing treatment for a brain tumor,” the league said in a statement. “He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment. Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

Mutombo played for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets during his 18-year NBA career.

Known for his patented finger wag, Mutombo’s long list of accolades includes eight All-Star selections, three All-NBA selections, six All-Defensive Team selections and four NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards. He ranks second in NBA history with 3,289 career blocks and was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.