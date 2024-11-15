‘He must die': Jake Paul after Mike Tyson slap during weigh-in

Scripted or not, the animosity has amplified between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.
Tyson went viral Thursday for slapping Paul during their weigh-in ahead of their fight on Friday. Paul, wearing shoes, appeared to step on Tyson's bare feet right before the incident.
Paul got to speak about the slap on stage, to which he said Tyson "must die" in a NSFW moment.
"I'm f------ him up," Paul yelled into the microphone. "He hits like a b----. It's personal now. He must die."
Tyson, 58, is 50-6 all time with 44 wins coming via knockout, though his last professional fight came in 2005.
Paul, 27 and 31 years younger than Tyson, is 10-1 with his lone loss stemming in 2023 against Tommy Fury.
The Tyson-Paul card begins at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. ET. It won't be shown on television, rather the exclusive rights belong to Netflix. Current subscribers can watch at no extra cost, while a new subscription starts at $6.99 per month.