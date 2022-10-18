Here Are the NBA Rookie of the Year Favorites in 2022-23

Dalen Terry among NBA Rookie of the Year favorites originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
A new crop of rookies are hoping to take over the NBA.
After Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner posted strong rookie numbers with their respective teams last year, with Toronto’s youngster winning Rookie of the Year, the 2022 class is up next.
Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. and Sacramento Kings’ Keegan Murray are the headliners after Oklahoma City Thunder’s Chet Holmgren suffered a foot injury over the offseason and was ruled out for the year.
So, which rookies could make a run for the 2022-23 Rookie of the Year award? Here’s a way-too-early look as the new campaign begins:
Who is favored to win NBA Rookie of the Year in 2022-23?
Banchero, Smith and Murray are among the top three favorites to win the Rookie of the Year title in 2022-23. Here are the odds for 31 rookies, courtesy of our betting partner, PointsBet:
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic: +200
- Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings: +450
- Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets: +550
- Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons: +800
- Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers: +800
- Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers: +2500
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder: +2500
- Tari Eason, Houston Rockets: +2500
- Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans: +3000
- Johnny Davis, Washington Wizards: +3000
- Ochai Agbaji, Utah Jazz: +3000
- Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons: +4000
- Mark Williams, Charlotte Hornets: +4000
- Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks: +4000
- Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs: +5000
- Ousmane Dieng, Oklahoma City Thunder: +5000
- A.J. Griffin, Atlanta Hawks: +5000
- Blake Wesley, San Antonio Spurs: +5000
- Wendell Moore, Minnesota Timberwolves: +5000
- Malaki Branham, San Antonio Spurs: +6000
- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz: +6000
- Nikola Jović, Miami Heat: +6000
- Dalen Terry, Chicago Bulls: +7000
- Jake LaRavia, Memphis Grizzlies: +8000
- MarJon Beauchamp, Milwaukee Bucks: +8000
- David Roddy, Memphis Grizzlies: +10000
- Patrick Baldwin Jr., Golden State Warriors: +10000
- TyTy Washington Jr., Houston Rockets: +10000
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Grizzlies: +10000
- Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets: +15000
- Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets: +25000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.