Here's how to watch the 2022 ACC Basketball Tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

March Madness has officially arrived, and it all starts with conference championship week.

Teams across the nation will compete for an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, which is only secured by winning a conference tournament.

The ACC will be a conference to watch, as only Duke is ranked in the top-25 and not many at-large bids will be handed out. Several other teams are in the mix to make the NCAA Tournament, including Notre Dame, North Carolina, Miami and others.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament:

What is the schedule of games for the tournament?

The 2022 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament begins with the first round on Tuesday, March 8. Games will be played every day, with the second round on March 9, the quarterfinals on March 10 and the semifinals on March 11. The championship is set for Saturday, March 12.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Where is the 2022 ACC Tournament?

All games for the ACC Tournament will be played at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The home of the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays has hosted the tournament twice before in 2017 and 2018.

Here’s the 2022 ACC Basketball Tournament bracket

The top four seeds will receive a bye into the quarterfinals. Seeds five through nine begin their tournament in the second rounds, while seeds 10 through 15 must play in the first round. Here’s the full matchups:

First round (March 8)

Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2 p.m. ET

Game 2: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State, 4:30 p.m. ET

Game 3: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m. ET

Second round (March 9)

Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, 12 p.m. ET

Game 5: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Winner of Game 1, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 6: No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET

Game 7: No. 6 Virginia vs. Winner of Game 3, 9:30 p.m. ET

Quarterfinals (March 10)

Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Winner of Game 4, 12 p.m. ET

Game 9: No. 4 Miami vs. Winner of Game 5, 2:30 p.m. ET

Game 10: No. 2 Notre Dame vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. ET

Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina vs. Winner of Game 7, 9:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals (March 11)

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 7 p.m. ET

Game 13: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 11, 9:30 p.m. ET

Championship (March 12)

Game 14: Winner of Game 12 vs. Winner of Game 13, 8:30 p.m. ET

Here’s the bracket for this week’s tournament:

Here’s how to watch and stream the 2022 ACC Basketball Tournament

The first round will be on the ACC Network. The second round, quarterfinals and semifinals will be aired on ESPN or ESPN2, depending on the game. ESPN will air the championship game on Saturday.

All games can be streamed online here or in the ESPN App.

Who are the best players in the ACC?

Paolo Banchero, Duke: One of the most highly-touted freshmen in the nation, Banchero has lived up to the hype. The 6-foot-10 forward is averaging 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds, which both lead the Blue Devils, and he could carry Duke to another national title in Coach K’s final season.

Armando Bacot, North Carolina: UNC will be fighting for its NCAA Tournament life in the ACC Tournament, and it’s thanks in large part to Bacot. As a 6-foot-10 junior, Bacot leads the Tar Heels in points (16.6), rebounds (12.5) and blocks (1.7) per game.

Alondes Williams, Wake Forest: Wake Forest is on the bubble and needs a strong conference tournament to secure its bid. The senior guard Williams has done his part, averaging 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists on his way to winning ACC Player of the Year.

Kameron McGusty, Miami: Another senior guard, McGusty has gotten buckets throughout his final season in Coral Gables. He leads the Hurricanes at 17.5 points per game, which is a career-high in five college seasons (three with Miami, two with Oklahoma).

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse: The coach’s kid has made his dad proud throughout his four years at Syracuse. Boeheim has been a regular starter for three years, and he is averaging a career-best 19.3 points this season. His smooth stroke will have to carry the nine-seeded Orange if they want to get back to the NCAA Tournament.