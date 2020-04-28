Here’s What a Delayed Red Sox Season Could Look Like

The latest plan to salvage the baseball season calls for major league teams to begin the regular season in late June and eventually play in their home parks without fans under a three 10-team division format, according to a USA TODAY report.

For the long-delayed 2020 season, Major League Baseball is considering playing at least a 100-game schedule where three divisions are set up geographically without American and National League designations.

For example, here's the Red Sox 10-team division:

EAST

Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles

Miami Marlins

New York Yankees

New York Mets

Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates

Tampa Bay Rays

Toronto Blue Jays

Washington Nationals

The other divisions:

CENTRAL

Atlanta Braves

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians

Detroit Tigers

Kansas City Royals

Milwaukee Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals

Minnesota Twins

WEST

Arizona Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies

Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels

Los Angeles Dodgers

Oakland Athletics

San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres

Seattle Mariners

Texas Rangers

USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale reports that the plan is gaining support among owners and executives. It is pending approval of medical experts and would need COVID-19 testing readily available to the public. Players would not have to be quarantined and could remain with their families. The realignment would greatly reduce travel.

Earlier this month, MLB had been considering having teams play their regular season at the spring training sites in Florida and Arizona and aligning the teams geographically by those sites. Under this plan, it is still uncertain whether teams would have to begin the regular season at the spring training sites before returning to their home stadiums.

This latest proposal calls for players to be given a week to return to training sites then have 18-21 days to get ready to start the regular season. There is also hope that several thousand fans could return to ballparks late in the regular season or in the playoffs.

"This is going to be a season like we've never seen," one of the baseball executives told Nightengale. "But that's fine. It's at least a season.''