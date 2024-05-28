Horse riding star Georgie Campbell dead at 37 after fall at competition

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

The equestrian sporting community is mourning one of its own.

Georgie Campbell died after falling from her horse during a competition at the Bicton International Horse Trials in southwest England on May 26. She was 37.

"Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved," British Eventing, the sport's national governing body in the UK, said in a statement the same day. "The horse, Global Quest, was assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable and is uninjured."

The organization concluded the announcement, "To respect the family's privacy at this extremely difficult and sad time, no further details will be shared."

Campbell was a decorated rider and competed in more than 200 events, the BBC reported. Her husband Jessie Campbell is also a fellow event rider, competing for New Zealand at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The couple came together to form Team Campbell Eventing. They highlighted their riding career on the joint Instagram with videos, photos and updates from competitions.

Less than three weeks before the incident, they posted a video of her practicing with Global Quest. The May 5 caption said with a starstruck emoji, "Global Quest at his Best."

Campbell has also praised the horse for other rides. In October, she shared several pictures of the 11-year-old animal, writing, "Brilliant week with Global Quest doing what he does best — flying round the XC giving me a class ride."

"After picking up an injury at the start of the year and needing some quiet time we lacked a bit of match practice which showed in the dressage and [showjumping]," she explained, "but it was so great having him back feeling so fit and well."