How all 32 NFL starting QBs rank in Madden 23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Patrick Mahomes’ reign as Madden’s highest-rated quarterback is over.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback held the best overall rating among quarterbacks in each of the last three editions of Madden, but Tom Brady has claimed that title this year.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion leads all players at his position in “Madden NFL 23” with a 97 overall rating. That just barely edges out two-time defending MVP Aaron Rodgers, who has a 96 rating. Mahomes sits behind Brady and Rodgers in third with a 95 rating.

The only other signal callers with a rating in the 90s are Josh Allen (92) and Joe Burrow (90).

Dak Prescott (89 rating), Justin Herbert (88), Lamar Jackson (87), Russell Wilson (87) and Matthew Stafford (85) round out the top 10.

Some other highlights from the Madden quarterback ratings:

While Kyler Murray is now the second-highest-paid quarterback, Madden doesn’t view him as a top-10 player at the position. The $230.5 million man is tied for 11th with Deshaun Watson with an 84 rating.

Tua Tagovailoa has the same rating as his backup, veteran Teddy Bridgewater, at 75.

The NFC East has three starting quarterbacks with below a 75 rating in Jalen Hurts (74), Carson Wentz (73) and Daniel Jones (70). Jones' rating is tied with Browns backup Jacoby Brissett, Saints backup Andy Dalton and Falcons rookie Desmond Ridder.

You have to go all the way down to the high 60s before you find the first Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Mitchell Trubisky has a 69 overall rating, while first-round rookie Kenny Pickett is at 68.

Speaking of Pickett, he is tied for third with Matt Corral among rookie signal callers. Desmond Ridder has the best rating among that group at 70 and Malik Willis is in second at 69.

Mac Jones leads the second-year quarterbacks with a 78 rating, followed by Trevor Lawrence (76), Justin Fields (74), Zach Wilson (73), Trey Lance (72) and Davis Mills (71).

Here’s a full look at how the quarterbacks stack up in the new edition of Madden, which will be released on Aug. 19:

1. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 97

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 96

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: 95

4. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 92

5. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: 90

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: 89

7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: 88

T-8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: 87

T-8. Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos: 87

10. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: 85

T-11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 84

T-11. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: 84

T-13. Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders: 83

T-13. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans: 83

15. Matt Ryan, Indianapolis Colts: 81

16. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings: 80

17. Mac Jones, New England Patriots: 78

T-18. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers: 77

T-18. Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers: 77

T-20. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: 76

T-20. Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints: 76

T-22. Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins: 75

T-22. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: 75

T-24. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: 74

T-24. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: 74

T-26. Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders: 73

T-26. Zach Wilson, New York Jets: 73

T-28. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: 72

T-28. Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers: 72

T-30. Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers: 71

T-30. Marcus Mariota: Atlanta Falcons: 71

T-30. Davis Mills, Houston Texans: 71

T-33. Jacoby Brissett, Cleveland Browns: 70

T-33. Andy Dalton, New Orleans Saints: 70

T-33. Daniel Jones, New York Giants: 70

T-33. Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons: 70

T-37. Taylor Heinicke, Washington Commanders: 69

T-37. Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants: 69

T-37. Mitchell Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers: 69

T-37. Malik Willis, Tennessee Titans: 69

T-41. Matt Corral, Carolina Panthers: 68

T-41. Nick Foles, Indianapolis Colts: 68

T-41. Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens: 68

T-41. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers: 68