How many triple-doubles have there been in WNBA history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sabrina Ionescu sure knows how to fill up the stat sheet.

The New York Liberty star reminded the basketball world of that on Sunday against the Chicago Sky. Ionescu ended the overtime contest with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, but she also used historic speed to notch a triple-double.

The third-year guard made WNBA history in the closing moments of the third quarter by snagging her 10th rebound, becoming the first player to record a triple double before the fourth:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With that rebound, @sabrina_i20 officially notches her 2nd career triple-double 🤩



She is the ONLY WNBA player to record a triple-double through the first 3Q 👏 pic.twitter.com/y0rSLJlXcx — WNBA (@WNBA) June 12, 2022

Here’s a look at where Ionescu’s performance stacks up against other triple-doubles in NBA history:

How many triple-doubles have occurred in the WNBA?

There have been 13 triple-doubles in WNBA history with 11 coming in the regular season.

How many triple-doubles have there been in WNBA playoff history?

Sheryl Swoopes and Courtney Vandersloot are the only players to record a triple-double in the WNBA playoffs.

Swoopes accomplished the feat in the 2005 Western Conference semifinals against the Seattle Storm. Courtney Vandersloot’s playoff triple-double came in the 2021 league semifinals during a double-overtime thriller against the Connecticut Sun.

Swoopers and Vandersloot also share impressive company in another category involving triple-doubles …

How many WNBA players have multiple triple-doubles?

Swoopes and Vandersloot are joined by Candace Parker and Ionescu as the only players to record multiple triple-doubles in their WNBA careers.

Swoopes’ first came in the 1999 season with the Comets, while Vandersloot’s came in 2018 with the Sky.

Parker got her first triple-double in 2017 with the Los Angeles Sparks. Her second came with her second team, the Sky, in May of this year.

Ionescu became the youngest WNBA player to record multiple triple-doubles when she went up against Vandersloot and Parker on Sunday. The guard tallied her first triple-double last season.

Has any WNBA player lost while recording a triple-double?

While Ionescu carried the Liberty on Sunday, it was one of her fellow multi-triple-double members that delivered the dagger to seal a victory for Chicago at Barclays Center.

Vandersloot drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Sky an 88-86 win over the Liberty on Sunday.

With the result, Ionescu joined Temeka Johnson as the only other player to lose a game in which they recorded a triple-double.

Every triple-double in WNBA history

Here’s the list of the 13 triple-doubles in WNBA history, including the postseason: