How Much Did 2022 Wimbledon Final Tickets Cost?

It's no secret that attending the Wimbledon final has a hefty price tag.

Despite the cost, seeing the action up close at the prestigious All England Club is an iconic experience.

As the 2022 Wimbledon has come to a wrap, here's everything you need to know about the ticket prices:

How much were the tickets for the 2022 Wimbledon men's singles final?

The tickets for the Wimbledon men's singles final started at $234 and went up to $244.

How much were the tickets for the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles final?

The price for the Wimbledon women's singles final also started at $234 and went up to $244.

How much were the cheapest 2022 Wimbledon tickets?

Tickets throughout the tournament were cheaper than at the tail end of the event.

The cheapest ticket to watch the action was $46, which gave fans the chance to watch mates on Court No. 2 or Court No. 3

Center Court tickets costed $76 in the early rounds of the tournament.

A full list of Wimbledon ticket prices can be found on the tournament website.