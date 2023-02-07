How To Make a Seven-Layer Dip for Super Bowl 57

A Super Bowl seven-layer dip may leave you and your guests in seventh heaven.

If you're looking for a satisfying, easy and delicious snack for Super Bowl LVII, look no further. In less than 30 minutes, a hearty seven-layer treat can be prepared.

But how do you make the dish and what ingredients are required? Ahead of Sunday's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, here's everything you need to know to make the iconic Super Bowl snack:

What is a seven-layer dip?

A seven-layer dip is essentially a dip made of seven different layers of ingredients.

Typically, the layers are as follows:

Refried beans

Sour cream

Guacamole

Salsa

Cheese

Green onions

Olives or tomatoes

What are the ingredients in a seven-layer dip?

2 avocados

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup salsa

1 1/2 fresh lime juice

1/4 garlic salt

Ground black pepper

8 ounces of sour cream

1 ounce of seasoning mix

16 ounces of refried beans

5 Roma tomatoes

1 bunch of green onions chopped

1 cup of Mexican-style cheese blend

2.25 ounces of black olives

How long does it take to make a seven-layer dip?

The total time to make a seven-layer dip is approximately 20 minutes.

How do you make a seven-layer dip?

There are three simple steps to make a delicious seven-layer dip.

The first step is to mash your avocados and mix in the cilantro, salsa, lime juice, salt and pepper.

Secondly, blend your sour cream with the taco seasoning in a separate small bowl.

Lastly, spread the refined beans in a 9x13-inch dish or serving platter. Top the beans with your sour cream mixture, followed by guacamole, tomatoes, green opinions, cheese blend and black olives.