Rugby

How to watch 2024 Los Angeles Sevens rugby tournament

The season run-in heats up in Los Angeles this weekend.

By Sanjesh Singh

LA 7s
Getty

The 2024 World Rugby Sevens Series is heating up.

Next up on the tournament list is Los Angeles, Calif, the fifth of eight worldwide cities hosting games this season.

The stakes are raising and the margin for error is extremely slim at this stage, especially for teams preparing for the Paris Olympics after the season.

Here's how to watch the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

When is the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens?

The LA sevens will run from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3.

Where is the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens?

Sports

News, videos, and rumors on the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Bruins, powered by NBC Sports Boston.

Phil Perry 6 hours ago

Michigan's J.J. McCarthy making strong case for QB4 at NFL Combine

New England Patriots 6 hours ago

Report: Patriots have made offer to free agent safety Kyle Dugger

Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., home of the LA Galaxy, is the venue for the tournament.

How to watch the 2024 Los Angeles Sevens

The LA sevens will be exclusively streamed on Peacock, NBC's streaming service, throughout the three days. Here's the schedule breakdown:

Fri., March 1Pool Play Day 17:20 p.m.Peacock
Sat., March 2Pool Play Day 2 – Part 112:20 p.m.Peacock
 Pool Play Day 2 – Part 24:51 p.m.Peacock
 Men’s Quarterfinals/Semifinals9:30 p.m.Peacock
Sun., March 3Quarterfinals/Semifinals – Part 112:20 p.m.Peacock
 Quarterfinals/Semifinals – Part 24:13 p.m.Peacock
 Finals7:30 p.m.Peacock

For a country-by-country breakdown, click here.

What are the standings for the men's table?

Team USA is just clinging onto a top-eight spot on the men's table. Here's how the ladder looks entering the fifth tournament in L.A.

  1. Argentina: 78 points
  2. Ireland: 54 points
  3. Fiji: 54 points
  4. New Zealand: 50 points
  5. Australia: 46 points
  6. South Africa: 46 points
  7. France: 36 points
  8. USA: 30 points

What are the standings for the women's table?

Team USA fares better on the women's side. Here's how things look:

  1. Australia: 72 points
  2. New Zealand: 66 points
  3. France: 62 points
  4. USA: 48 points
  5. Canada: 48 points
  6. Ireland: 42 points
  7. Fiji: 40 points
  8. Great Britain: 26 points

This article tagged under:

Rugby
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us