How to watch 49ers vs. Eagles in NFC Championship Game

The NFC is falling into order.

The No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles made their 2022 playoff debut by routing their divisional rivals, the New York Giants, 38-7 on Saturday. The Eagles jumped out to a 28-0 lead at halftime and never looked back.

Meanwhile, the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers sent another NFC East team packing when they beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-12. The 49ers have now won 12 straight, including eight since rookie quarterback Brock Purdy took over.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the NFC Championship Game.

When is the NFC Championship Game?

The 49ers and Eagles will square off on Sunday, Jan. 29.

What time is the NFC Championship Game?

Kick-off time is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Where is the NFC Championship Game?

The Eagles will host the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field.

How to watch Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game

Fox will broadcast the game. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Erin Andrew and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters) are on the call.

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports app, fubo TV (free trial)

What are the odds for the NFC Championship Game?

The Eagles are currently 2-point favorites, according to our betting partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Eagles -2

Over/under: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles -130, 49ers +110

Will Jalen Hurts play in the NFC Championship Game?

Hurts status for the past month has been a little up in the air, after injuring his shoulder in Week 15.

However, the Eagles quarterback seems to be back in form after putting up throwing two touchdowns and 154 passing yards to go along with his 34 rushing yards in the divisional round against the Giants.

What is the weather forecast for the NFC Championship Game?

While the weather report is definitely colder than what the 49ers are used to in the Bay Area, as of now they seem to be spared the worst of Philadelphia weather. The city is expected to be between 37 and 47 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, with showers expected throughout the day and winds heading west at 5 to 10 mph, according to NBC Philadelphia.

